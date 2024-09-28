Israel strikes Hezbollah HQ: IDF targeted ‘senior commanders,’ official says | 10 points

In a major escalation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a strike targeting the headquarters of militant group Hezbollah, in Lebanon’s Beirut on Friday. This picture shows damaged cars and buildings following an Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, 2024. Israel carried out air strikes on the south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on September 27 that it said targeted Hezbollah's headquarters. (Photo by AFP)

Also Read: Netanyahu cuts short US trip as Israel targets Hezbollah in Beirut

Several Israeli media outlets reported Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasarallah was the target. However, this was denied by a source close to Nasarallah; the source also stated that the Hezbollah secretary-general, is ‘safe.’

Here are the top 10 updates on the story:

(1.) An Israeli official told reporters in New York the strike targeted ‘senior commanders’ of the Iran-backed Shia Islamist outfit, based in Lebanon.

(2.) On Nasarullah’s fate, the official said it is ‘too early’ to speak. “If he is alive, you will know immediately. If not, it may take some time,” the official added.

(3.) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ‘no prior information.’ According to Austin, the operation was underway even as he was on a call with his counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

(4.) US President Joe Biden is receiving latest updates on the developments in the Middle East, reported The New York Times.

(5.) The IDF has urged civilians in Beirut’s Dahiya neighbourhood, which houses Hezbollah’s headquarters, to leave areas being used by the group.

(6.) It claimed Hezbollah has ‘150,000 rockets’ to kill Israeli civilians, and asserted it has ‘no conflict’ with the common people of Lebanon.

(7.) Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has called an emergency meeting at his residence, as per NYT.

(8.) The Iranian embassy in Beirut called Friday’s strike a ‘reprehensible crime and a 'reckless behaviour.’

(9.) This ‘dangerous escalation’ has changed ‘the rules of the game,’ the embassy warned.

(10.) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN’s top official in Lebanon, wrote on social media ‘the city is still shaking with fear.’

(With agency inputs)