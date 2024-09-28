Lebanon: Video shows powerful Israeli bombings at Beirut’s Dahiyeh to target Hezbollah

The Israeli military has claimed that it has struck Hezbollah's headquarters in the Dahiyeh suburbs of Beirut in Lebanon, with multiple airstrikes that levelled seven buildings in the area, reported news agency AFP. Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(AP)

A video captured one of the largest Israeli bombardment in Beirut’s densely populated Dahiyeh neighbourhood, where Israel claims Hezbollah’s central command was hidden.

According to Lebanon's health ministry at least six people are dead and 91 are wounded. The attacks were meant to target Hezbollah leader Hasran Nasrallah, who Israel has claimed as dead, though the Hezbollah has made no statement on the matter.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has endorsed a joint US-France plan for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

However, in his visit to the UN on Friday amid attacks taking place in Beirut, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely.”

News agency Reuters has reported that airstrikes have continued on Saturday morning in Beirut and the Israeli military have also issued a statement of intent, stating that they will be striking the Tyre region in southern Lebanon to wipe out “terror targets”.

Previously, Israel has killed Hezbollah's drone chief Mohammed Hussein Surour in a strike which also killed two other and injured 15 people. They also confirmed the deaths of Hezbollah's missile unit commander Muhammad Ali Ismail and his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

The conflict between the Hezbollah and Israel has been going on since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out attacks against Israeli citizens, which became the catalyst to an almost year-long Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Hezbollah, which backs Hamas, has been at loggerheads with Israel for several months. Recently, hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon in an attempt to target Hezbollah operatives. Further, Israeli strikes against Lebanon in just the past week have led to 700 fatalities.

These deaths include both civilians and Hezbollah operatives. Thousands of people have been displaced by the damage done by the airstrikes. Israel has stated that it has provided warnings to citizens to evacuate before any air strikes are carried out.