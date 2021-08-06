Lebanon's Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israel, UN peacekeeping forces say situation serious

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has claimed the rocket attacks towards Israel, saying it was in response to Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, reported news agency AFP. Hezbollah's statement comes after rockets triggered sirens in northern Israel and Golan Heights, indicating a swift escalation in the disputed Shebaa Farms region.

"In response to the Israeli air raids... the Islamic Resistance shelled open territory near positions of Israeli occupation forces in the Shebaa Farms," the group said in a statement.

The Israeli military said that the airstrikes were in retaliation to the rockets fired from across the border amid rising tensions with Iran.

"More than 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the... aerial defence system while the rest of them landed in open areas adjacent to Har Dov," the Israeli air force said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from either side.

Meanwhile, UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon have said that the situation in the region is very serious, urging all parties to cease fire. Taking to Twitter, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that they have detected rocket launches from Lebanon and return artillery fire by Israel.

"This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire," it added.

The renewed cross-border hostilities have threatened the calm prevailing since 2006 when Israel fought a devastating one-month war with the Shiite militant group.

(With inputs from agencies)

