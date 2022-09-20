Home / World News / Leicester violence: Indian mission, UK officials react amid stir

Leicester violence: Indian mission, UK officials react amid stir

world news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:27 AM IST

At least fifteen people were arrested on Monday after two weeks of clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the English city.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Agencies |

NEW DELHI/LONDON: he Indian mission and British officials, including the mayor of the city, reacted to the escalating violence in city of Leicester said to have been triggered after an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

At least fifteen people were arrested on Monday after two weeks of clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the city. It was not immediately clear what was the source of the conflict. Local police said investigations into the matter were on.

There were reports of stray violence during a march taken out by the Hindu community, during which some shops were vandalised, while unverified footage on social media showed religious flags being pulled down from a temple.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion,” the Indian High Commission statement read on Monday.

“We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks,” the statement said. The city’s mayor Peter Soulsby blamed the disorder on social media disinformation and a distortion of facts.

“I’ve seen quite a selection of the social media stuff which is very, very, very distorting now and some of it just completely lying about what had been happening between different communities,” Soulsby told BBC Radio on Monday.

Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East called for calm on Sunday in a post on Twitter.

“This is a time for cool heads. I implore everyone to go home. We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations,” she said.

