Leiji Matsumoto, manga creator of epic space sagas, dies aged 85

Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Leiji Matsumoto Dies: Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival.(AP File)
Reuters |

Leiji Matsumoto, the famed Japanese manga and anime creator of epic space sagas including "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock", has died aged 85, his office said on Monday.

The cause of death was heart failure, local media said.

Matsumoto was also known for his work with Yoshinobu Nishizaki on the 1970s TV series "Space Battleship Yamato" - titled "Star Blazers" in the United States - with Matsumoto credited as its director as well as the creator of the manga series spun off from it.

He also supervised several animated videos for the French electronic music duo Daft Punk including "One More Time".

Matsumoto, who was 7 years old when the World War Two ended, said his work was informed by his wish for people not to experience war and to live for the earth.

"Human beings should make efforts to protect all living creatures and nature on earth," he told public broadcaster NHK in 2015.

Matsumoto is the recipient of several awards from the Japanese government, as well as the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government.

