Leonid Radvinsky net worth: How rich was OnlyFans owner?
Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, died at 43 from cancer. He transformed the platform into a successful adult entertainment business.
Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has passed away due to cancer at the age of 43, the company said on Monday.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," a spokesperson for OnlyFans, the owner of the adult-content platform, said.
“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time," the representative added.
Also Read: Leonid Radvinsky wife and kids: All we know about OnlyFans owner family after his death
Leo Radvinsky: A billionaire saw surge in wealth after purchasing OnlyFans
In 2018, Radvinsky acquired OnlyFans, revolutionizing the fan subscription platform that allows users to pay for exclusive content from creators, transforming it from a niche site into a highly successful adult entertainment business, which Forbes stated was generating $1.9 million daily for him in 2024.
The rapid rise in popularity of OnlyFans, which surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly enhanced Radvinsky's wealth, leading Forbes to declare him a billionaire in 2021.
Radvinsky was known for his secretive nature and typically refrained from giving interviews, yet he amassed his wealth following a questionable early career where he created websites that purported to direct users to pornographic content involving minors or bestiality—although Forbes found no proof that these sites actually linked to such material—with Radvinsky profiting from each click.
According to Forbes, Radvinsky was negotiating to sell OnlyFans in a transaction that would value the company at $8 billion, as reported in August.
What was Leo Radvinsky's net worth?
Radvinsky has a net worth of $4.7 billion at the time of his passing, as per Forbes. This positioned him as the 869th wealthiest people in the world. In the 2025 Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America, he was ranked 181st. By early 2025, Radvinsky had awarded himself $1.8 billion in dividends, while OnlyFans reported a revenue of $1.4 billion in 2024, with users investing a total of $7.2 billion on the platform.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More