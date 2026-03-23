Leonid Radvinsky net worth: How rich was OnlyFans owner?

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has passed away due to cancer at the age of 43, the company said on Monday. OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky passed away at 43 after battling cancer. He acquired OnlyFans in 2018, turning it into a major adult content platform.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," a spokesperson for OnlyFans, the owner of the adult-content platform, said.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time," the representative added.

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Leo Radvinsky: A billionaire saw surge in wealth after purchasing OnlyFans In 2018, Radvinsky acquired OnlyFans, revolutionizing the fan subscription platform that allows users to pay for exclusive content from creators, transforming it from a niche site into a highly successful adult entertainment business, which Forbes stated was generating $1.9 million daily for him in 2024.

The rapid rise in popularity of OnlyFans, which surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly enhanced Radvinsky's wealth, leading Forbes to declare him a billionaire in 2021.

Radvinsky was known for his secretive nature and typically refrained from giving interviews, yet he amassed his wealth following a questionable early career where he created websites that purported to direct users to pornographic content involving minors or bestiality—although Forbes found no proof that these sites actually linked to such material—with Radvinsky profiting from each click.

According to Forbes, Radvinsky was negotiating to sell OnlyFans in a transaction that would value the company at $8 billion, as reported in August.