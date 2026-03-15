Forbes 40th annual World's Billionaires list features notable figures linked to Epstein files - Who are they?

Forbes has published its 40th annual World’s Billionaires List, which prominently features people associated with the Jeffrey Epstein files. Forbes released its 40th annual Billionaires List, highlighting individuals linked to Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP)

Following the Department of Justice's release of records concerning the deceased pedophile on December 19, several wealthy and notable figures connected to Epstein have been stepping down and issuing public apologies in large numbers.

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Forbes list and billionaires with Epstein links A significant number of names on the latest Forbes list, which includes 3,428 people, also appear in the Epstein files, with varying degrees of mention, NY Post reported.

Bill Gates, who is ranked as the 19th richest person globally with a net worth of $108 billion, stands out among them.

In emails disclosed by federal authorities, Epstein asserted that the Microsoft co-founder, who frequently visited his Upper East Side residence, requested medication to address a sexually transmitted infection he acquired from engaging in sexual relations with "Russian girls."

Gates, 70, later acknowledged traveling on Epstein's private aircraft and having affairs with two Russian women, describing his association with Epstein as “huge mistake”. He further asserted that he did not engage in or witness any unlawful activities.

Steve Tisch, the chairman of the New York Giants and ranked 1,193rd among the world's wealthiest people with a fortune of $2.2 billion, exchanged several concerning emails with the sex offender.

After the release of Epstein files, he expressed remorse for his association with Epstein. Last week, he declared that he is transferring his ownership interest in the NFL franchise to his children.

Virgin founder Richard Branson, ranked 1,504th on the Forbes list with a net worth of $2.8 billion, resides on a private island in the British Virgin Islands, which is merely a 20-minute helicopter journey from Epstein's infamous "pedo island." He showed enthusiasm in emails regarding the Russian girls that Epstein introduced to him.

The two socialized on two occasions in 2013 at the 75-year-old English entrepreneur's Necker Island, with Epstein providing girls during both visits.

Branson was so delighted that he sent an email to Epstein following their second meeting, stating, “Any time you’re in the area would love to see you! As long as you bring your harem!”

Forbes list: Other billionaires with alleged ties with Epstein Leon Black, 74, a private equity mogul, is the 251st wealthiest person in the world with $12.1 billion. He frequently visited Epstein’s Manhattan residence, where Epstein managed his investments. Black faced accusations of sexual misconduct at Epstein’s estate and of allegedly conspiring to "silence and destroy" victims. He, however, has refuted al allegations. He resigned from his position at Apollo in 2021.

Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner, 88, ranks 402nd on the list with a net worth of $8.8 billion. He was among Epstein’s closest associates and acknowledged visiting Epstein’s island, which he characterized as "crummy." Wexner entrusted Epstein with power of attorney over his financial matters and has been regarded as a possible co-conspirator by federal authorities. He referred to Epstein as a con artist who misappropriated his funds.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and 58 years old, is the 1,560th richest person with a fortune of $2.7 billion. He visited Epstein’s island in 2014 and made a joke about sending ice cream "for the girls" as a gift afterwards

Glenn Dubin, a hedge fund manager aged 68, is listed as the 1,440th richest with $2.9 billion. He reportedly flew on Epstein’s private jet, known as the "Lolita Express," 21 times, as per flight records. Dubin and his spouse, Eva Dubin, who was Epstein’s former girlfriend, were close acquaintances of the convicted sex offender.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 64, who previously served as CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and is the 542nd wealthiest person with a family fortune of $7.2 billion, resided next to Epstein on East 71st Street. He asserted that he only visited Epstein once in 2005 and was so disturbed by the massage room that he never returned. However, it was later disclosed that Lutnick had visited the infamous island in 2012.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and the third richest person in the world with a fortune of $237 billion, visited Epstein’s island in 2007 and engaged in email correspondence regarding dinners at Epstein’s townhouse.

Tom Pritzker, the 75-year-old heir to Hyatt Hotels and the 677th richest individual globally with a net worth of $6.2 billion, traveled on the Lolita Express and facilitated a trip to Southeast Asia for Epstein’s girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, in 2018, with the intention of helping her find a new partner for Jeffrey. He resigned from his position as chairman of Hyatt, stating that he "deeply regrets" his association with Epstein.