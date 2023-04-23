Les Powtos skier escapes death in dramatic crevasse fall caught on camera in French Alps

The French Alps have been a winter playground for skiers, snowboarders, and mountaineers for decades. Its challenging terrain attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. However, despite the warnings and precautions taken by experienced winter sports enthusiasts, accidents can still happen. Recently, heart-pounding footage surfaced of an experienced skier who fell into a crevasse while skiing on the notoriously challenging Meije mountain.

While skiing on a skilled path, a member of the French skiing group Les Powtos encountered a sudden hole beneath him, which caused him to fall rapidly into darkness. The skier had mounted a GoPro that recorded the incident. The footage depicts the experienced skier descending a nearly vertical slope towards what seems like an infinite abyss while using his skis to decelerate his descent.

Despite the danger, the 36-year-old skier managed to keep his cool and wedged his skis into a small crevice, slowing his descent and ultimately coming to a stop. With the help of his companions, he was able to use pickaxes and crampons to climb out, which took hours. The skier escaped with his life, but the footage of the incident has gone viral and is likely to leave others hesitant to trust the structural integrity of snow ever again.

The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent danger of extreme sports, even for experienced athletes. Although the skier was well-equipped and prepared for the terrain, accidents can still happen, highlighting the importance of having proper training and the right gear. It also shows the importance of having friends and companions who are knowledgeable and equipped to rescue in case of an emergency.

