Let’s vaccinate all by 2022 end: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday has decided to urge leaders of the G7 nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against Covid-19 by the end of 2022 when they meet in Britain next week.

Johnson will host the first in-person summit in almost two years of G7 leaders - which follows a meeting of the group’s finance ministers that wrapped up earlier in the day - and said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal.

“Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history,” he said. “I’m calling on my fellow G7 leaders to join us to end this terrible pandemic and pledge we will never allow the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus to happen again.”

The leaders of Germany, France, the US, Italy, Japan, the EU and Canada will join Johnson for the three-day summit in Cornwall, England, which begins on Friday.

‘Delta variant 40% more transmissible than Alpha’

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, also called B.1.617.2 that was first identified in India, is around 40% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, the one first found in Kent, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said.

He said the spread of the Delta variant, behind a recent rise in coronavirus infections in the country, has made the unlocking plans set for June 21 more difficult. However, he pointed out that a majority of those in hospital as a result of the Delta variant haven’t had a vaccine at all and only a “small minority” have had both doses.

Asked if there could be a delay to the June 21 timeline for an end to all lockdown restrictions in the UK, Hancock said the government is “absolutely open” to a delay if it needs to happen.

US senators promise to give vaccines to Taiwan

The US will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden’s move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said on Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak. Tammy Duckworth, who made a three-hour stop in Taiwan with Christopher Coons and Dan Sullivan, said their visit underscores US support for the democratic island.

Study: HIV+ woman had Covid-19 for 216 days

A study has revealed that a 36-year-old woman in South Africa with advanced HIV had carried the coronavirus for 216 days. The case report, yet to be reviewed by peers, also says the virus underwent more than 30 mutations.