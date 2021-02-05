IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recently said 2020 has seen the sharpest decline in air traffic demand in aviation history. This is not surprising given that international flights remained suspended for most of the year owing to Covid-19 pandemic. But future bookings have also not gathered pace is what the association has indicated in its latest report.

The global traffic demand fell 65.9 per cent in comparison to the full year of 2019. The demand for future bookings fell by 70 per cent in relation to a year ago, it said. This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery. The air traffic demand for international travel fell 75.6 per cent vis-a-vis 2019 with cumulative domestic air traffic demand down by 48.6 per cent compared to 2019.

Countries and airlines worst-hit in 2020:

>The sharpest decline in the international passenger market was seen in Asia Pacific airlines. The revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) fell below 80.3 per cent in comparison to 2019, the deepest decline for any region.

> North America trailed with Year on Year (YoY) decline in the air traffic demand dropping by 75.4 per cent.

> European carriers were hit next with the fall in full-year traffic by 73.7 per cent. In December, it saw a slight upturn in comparison to YoY decline in November due to the holiday season but the trend was soon reversed by the end of the month.

Also Read | Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19

> In the domestic passenger traffic market, the sharpest decline was witnessed by Australia with a fall of 69.5 per cent.

> After Australia comes the United States with a fall in demand by 59.6 per cent and India comes third with the domestic air traffic demand falling by 55.6 per cent.

IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels. However, the risk of serious travel restrictions due to the emergence of Covid variants can limit this improvement to just 13 per cent of 2020 levels and at 38 per cent of the 2019 levels or the pre-corona era.

“Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it. What recovery there was over the Northern hemisphere summer season stalled in autumn and the situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of Covid-19.” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aviation industry iata
app
Close
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Thet Thet Khine had fallen out with Suu Kyi in 2018, long before last year's election and had described the Nobel laureate as a "control freak".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has rescinded, reversed and withdrawn many of immigration-related orders of the Trump administration — from the Muslim ban to the border wall. (AP file)
The Biden administration has rescinded, reversed and withdrawn many of immigration-related orders of the Trump administration — from the Muslim ban to the border wall. (AP file)
world news

H-1B visas: US postpones selection process changes, rescinds speciality criteria

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:47 PM IST
President Joe Biden also announced a larger annual intake of refugees, up to a cap of 125,000, from the 15,000-limit announced by President Donald Trump for 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a visit by US President Joe Biden to the State Department in Washington.(REUTERS)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a visit by US President Joe Biden to the State Department in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The high-level conversation would be the latest step by US President Joe Biden’s administration to seek a way to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first image of Mars taken by China's Tianwen-1 unmanned probe released by China National Space Administration (CNSA).(Reuters)
The first image of Mars taken by China's Tianwen-1 unmanned probe released by China National Space Administration (CNSA).(Reuters)
world news

China releases space probe's first image of Mars

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:32 PM IST
If successful, the Tianwen-1 will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission to Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask gives a plastic bag containing his air-sample to be tested using GeNose C19 (GeNose), a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detection tool, at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask gives a plastic bag containing his air-sample to be tested using GeNose C19 (GeNose), a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detection tool, at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:18 PM IST
President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%

Bloomberg, Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:06 PM IST
A new round of restrictions over the last couple of months in some regions has triggered fresh lay-offs that have stalled the recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The face mask rule issued by CDC came into force on Tuesday, February 2.(AFP)
The face mask rule issued by CDC came into force on Tuesday, February 2.(AFP)
world news

US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The penalty structure was announced days after the US CDC issued a sweeping order requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian police have arrested more than 10,000 people at mass demonstrations across the country.(AP)
Russian police have arrested more than 10,000 people at mass demonstrations across the country.(AP)
world news

Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The move comes hours after the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
world news

US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
world news

Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
world news

US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Friday's figures reflect a faltering job market, slowed by the pandemic that is still causing consumers to avoid travelling, shopping, and attending entertainment venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
world news

Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Since each bat species carries an average of 2.7 coronaviruses, the researchers said 100 strains of coronavirus were now concentrated in this "hotspot" area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
world news

‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
BBC has spoken to former detainees and a guard who have alleged sytematic rape and sexual torture at the camps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
world news

Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Rich nations that look after only their own good could face another crisis in the future if poorer nations are neglected now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP