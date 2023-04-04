Lithuania bans Russians from purchasing real estate: 'Threat to national security'

Lithuania's parliament decided on Tuesday to ban Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the Baltic country, citing risks to national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

The ban, which will be in place until 2024, would not apply to Russians who are granted residency in the country.

Parliament also halted the issuing of new visas to nationals of Russia and its ally Belarus.

Many of the citizens of those two countries who carry other travel documents, such as previously issued visas, will be subject to "individual extended checks" at the border to determine if they pose a threat to national security.

"The vast majority of Russian citizens support their country's aggressive military actions, and do not take actions to stop the aggression of their country's regime, so they share the responsibility," Deputy Foreign Minister Jurgita Neliupsiene told parliament in March as she introduced the bill.

