Sadiq Khan faces ire for white families ‘don’t represent real Londoners’ caption

London mayor Sadiq Khan distanced himself from a claim on his website which said that a picture of a young white family “does not represent real Londoners”. Following the message which appeared as part of a guide to his and the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) brand, Sadiq Khan said that it was an “error”. The guide opened with the words, “A City For All Londoners” and promised to appeal to all ages, genders, sexual orientations and families. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan(Reuters)

It also featured a picture of a couple and their two children walking along the Thames with parliament in the background, highlighting it as an example of pictures not to use. A label on the picture read, “Doesn’t represent real Londoners”. Sadiq Khan said that the caption was added by a staff member and does not reflect his view or the view of the the Greater London Authority.

“The document has now been taken off the GLA website and is being reviewed to ensure the language and guidance is appropriate,” a spokesman for the mayor said.

Tory candidate Suzan Hall- Sadiq Khan’s rival in next year’s mayoral race- called for him to apologize. “All Londoners are real Londoners, no matter their ethnicity, and Sadiq Khan needs to apologise and stop these desperate, politically-motivated attempts to divide people," Suzan Hall said.

A look at Sadiq Khan controversies

As Sadiq Khan aims to secure a historic third term as London mayor, he has faced significant criticism in recent months over the expansion of the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). He has also faced criticism over the decision to charge drivers for using the Blackwall Tunnel. Last week, Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson called the London mayor “Dick Turpin” and a “modern-day highwayman” over the taxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON