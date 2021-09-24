Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / London teacher murdered on 5-minute-walk to pub, cops arrest suspect
world news

London teacher murdered on 5-minute-walk to pub, cops arrest suspect

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot Bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:34 AM IST
An undated handout picture released on September 23, 2021, by the Metropolitan Police shows 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, who was found dead on the evening of September 17 at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London. (File Photo / AFP)

British police said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the hunt for the murderer of a teacher who was killed in a London park as she made a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot Bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity.

Police later said they had arrested a 38-year-old man in Lewisham, south London, on suspicion of murder. They also released pictures taken from security TV footage of a man and a vehicle, appealing to anyone who recognised either to make immediate contact.

"Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

RELATED STORIES

A post mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom london murder case
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Meeting of Security Council on sidelines of UNGA saw US call upon other members

Suspects found in Emmanuel Macron’s jab data leak

US CDC panel recommend Pfizer vaccine boosters for ages 65 and older
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP