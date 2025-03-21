Menu Explore
London's Heathrow Airport closed: How to get flight refunds amid power outage and fire

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 02:11 PM IST

London’s Heathrow Airport will remain shut all through Friday after a fire at an electrical substation nearby caused a massive power outage

London’s Heathrow Airport will remain shut all through Friday after a fire at an electrical substation nearby caused a massive power outage. Authorities warned of ''significant disruption' over the coming days asking passengers not to use the busiest UK airport 'under any circumstances' until it reopens.

London's Heathrow Airport will remain shut on Friday after a fire nearby(AFP)
On Thursday, thousands of homes remained without power after two explosions and a fire at the substation in Hayes. A mass evacuation order was issued in west London.

Videos on social media showed emergency services at the scene while flames came up from the site overnight.

At least 37 flights ( two-way) between India and the UK will be impacted on Friday. The aircraft bound for London were either diverted or returned to base.

The airport closure impacts over 1,300 flights worldwide. If your flight to or from Heathrow has been canceled or delayed due to this incident, here’s how you can navigate the process of obtaining a refund or rebooking:

Cancellations:

If your flight is canceled, you are entitled to a full refund of the ticket price (including taxes and fees) within seven days, or you can opt for rebooking on an alternative flight as soon as possible or at a later date of your choosing.

The power outage caused by the substation fire is likely to be classified as an ''extraordinary circumstance' beyond the airline’s control. In such cases, airlines are not required to pay additional compensation, but they will still offer refunds or rerouting options.

How to get flight refunds?

Contact your airline: Heathrow has advised passengers not to travel to the airport and to contact their airline directly for updates and assistance.

Check your flight status: Visit your airline’s website or app to confirm whether your flight is canceled, delayed, or diverted.

Customer service: Use the airline’s customer service channels—phone, email, or online chat.

Refund: Ask for a full refund if you no longer wish to travel. Airlines must process this within 7 days, typically to your original payment method.

Rebooking: If you still want to travel, request an alternative flight. Airlines generally divert flights to nearby airports like Gatwick, Stansted, or even Paris.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
