London's Heathrow airport terminal 2 evacuated in response to potentially suspicious item

London Heathrow Airport on Friday said Terminal 2 had been evacuated in response to a suspicious item, with police saying they were investigating an unattended bag.

"Our teams are working with the police in response to a potentially suspicious item identified at Terminal 2. As a precaution, passengers have been temporarily moved away from the area," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

