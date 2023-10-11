News / World News / London's Luton airport suspends flights due to huge ablaze in car parking area

London's Luton airport suspends flights due to huge ablaze in car parking area

AFP |
Oct 11, 2023 09:14 AM IST

No major casualties were reported, but "one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation.

London's Luton Airport has suspended all flights until Wednesday afternoon and asked passengers not to travel there after a "significant fire" caused the partial collapse of a parking structure.

Flames are seen as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton airport in Luton(REUTERS)
Flames are seen as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton airport in Luton(REUTERS)

"The safety of our passengers and staff remains our main priority. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12pm on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service.

Another person was treated on site.

The fire broke out around 9 pm (2000 GMT) in the airport's newly built car park.

"A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames," Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Scotland told British newswire PA.

"The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible."

Footage broadcast on British television showed flames engulfing a multi-storey building near the airport.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crew was working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby buildings and vehicles.

"One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse," it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

About 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of central London, Luton is served by several budget carriers and is one of six major airports in the British capital.

It handled around 13 million passengers in 2022.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out