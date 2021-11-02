Loud explosion, gunfire heard near Kabul military hospital

A massive explosion was heard on Tuesday near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, followed by the sound of gunfire, witnesses were quoted by media reports.

"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a witness told news agency AFP.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Authorities are yet to ascertain what caused the explosion and whether it was a terror attack.

There have been no comments from Taliban officials as of now. Further details are awaited.