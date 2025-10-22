Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Louvre museum in Paris reopens for first time after shocking 8,94,56,55,000 jewellery heist

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 01:08 pm IST

The jewellery stolen from the Louvre in Paris was valued at more than $100 million, a French prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The Louvre museum in Paris reopened on Wednesday, three days after thieves fled after lifting historic royal jeweler worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million or 8,94,56,55,000).

Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist(AP)
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist(AP)

Live images shared by news portals showed visitors walking through the Louvre museum's entry gates for the first time since the brash heist, which hit headlines worldwide.

The jewellery stolen from the Louvre in Paris was valued at more than $100 million, a French prosecutor said on Tuesday as the director of the iconic museum faced security questions from a Senate committee over the daring weekend heist.

A tiara adorned with pearls worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on October 19(REUTERS)
A tiara adorned with pearls worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on October 19(REUTERS)

"The Louvre curator estimated the damages to be 88 million euros," AFP news agency quoted Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau as saying on Tuesday about the heist that was carried out in seven minutes by the robbers.

Beccuau said that four people were involved in Sunday's robbery and said authorities were analysing fingerprints found at the scene.

How Louvre heist happened

Sunday's heist took place shortly after the museum reopened. The thieves reportedly parked a truck with an extendable ladder, like those frequently used by movers in Paris, below the museum's Apollo Gallery.

The thieves climbed the stairs and got through a window and opened display cases to steal the jewellery using cutting equipment.

They fled with eight priceless pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his wife Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which carries nearly 2,000 diamonds.

The Louvre museum heist comes a month after criminals broke into Paris's Natural History Museum, swiping off gold nuggets worth more than $1.5 million.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Louvre museum in Paris reopens for first time after shocking 8,94,56,55,000 jewellery heist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On