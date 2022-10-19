Love in war: Ukrainian sniper marries soldier she met during war against Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is going on for the last eight months, a lot has happened in the lives of citizens from both sides. Signifying how the ongoing war has affected the lives there, a story of ‘love in war’ has emerged from Ukraine.

Emerald Evgeniya, a Ukrainian sniper, also known as the country's "Joan of Arc," got married to a fellow soldier she met at the start of Russia's invasion. The 31-year-old shared vows with Evgeniy Stipanyuk on October 14 near the front line of the war in a ceremony conducted in a forest in Kharkiv, according to reports.

Their wedding date coincided with 'Defenders' Day, a public holiday honouring veterans and fallen members of the Ukrainian armed forces. It was also the newlywed husband's birthday that made their day more special in the woods.

The wedding was officiated by a military commander. The two fell in love after the war began in February and got engaged in August.

The bride shared pictures of her wedding on Instagram, in which she can be seen wearing a white wedding gown, holding ears of wheat in her hands while her husband donned a military uniform with a gun.

"Today, I officially became the wife of the military. It happened on the frontline, and the general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted the ceremony," she wrote on Instagram.

"I couldn't imagine a more perfect wedding! I also congratulate my beloved, because today is his birthday. Now he will definitely never forget his wedding date" she further added. As per the report before the Russia - Ukraine war, Emerald worked in the jewelry business. When Russia began invading her home country, she joined the defence and became a part of the Safari special forces regiment.