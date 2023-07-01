Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid France riots: Berlin

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Jul 01, 2023 06:29 PM IST

"French President Macron spoke today by telephone with German President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier & informed him of situation in his country," a statement said

France President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany due to have begun Sunday, the German presidency announced, following four days of riots in France.

A burnt bungalow at the entrance of a parking following a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France sparked by the death of teenage driver Nahel by a police bullet, in the Aubiers district of Bordeaux, south-western France. (AFP)

"French President Macron spoke today by telephone with German President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier and informed him of the situation in his country," a presidency statement said. "President Macron asked for a postponement of his planned state visit to Germany."

Topics
state visit germany emmanuel macron
