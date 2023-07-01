Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid France riots: Berlin
AFP |
Jul 01, 2023 06:29 PM IST
"French President Macron spoke today by telephone with German President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier & informed him of situation in his country," a statement said
France President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany due to have begun Sunday, the German presidency announced, following four days of riots in France.
"French President Macron spoke today by telephone with German President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier and informed him of the situation in his country," a presidency statement said. "President Macron asked for a postponement of his planned state visit to Germany."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- State Visit
- Germany
- Emmanuel Macron