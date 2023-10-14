Macron urges Israel, Egypt to open Gaza humanitarian corridor for French nationals

President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel and Egypt to open a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing for French nationals, his office said Saturday. French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)

Paris had contacted all those concerned to try to ensure that French nationals could cross out of the southern Gaza Strip and into Egypt and that the crossing could also be used for "humanitarian operations" to Gaza, said the statement.

Macron had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his office said.

Egypt and Israel have agreed to let US citizens leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing for five hours on Saturday, according to a US official travelling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour.

