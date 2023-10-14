News / World News / Macron urges Israel, Egypt to open Gaza humanitarian corridor for French nationals

Macron urges Israel, Egypt to open Gaza humanitarian corridor for French nationals

AFP |
Oct 14, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Paris had contacted all those concerned to try to ensure that French nationals could cross out of the southern Gaza Strip and into Egypt.

President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel and Egypt to open a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing for French nationals, his office said Saturday.

French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)
French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)

Paris had contacted all those concerned to try to ensure that French nationals could cross out of the southern Gaza Strip and into Egypt and that the crossing could also be used for "humanitarian operations" to Gaza, said the statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Macron had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his office said.

Egypt and Israel have agreed to let US citizens leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing for five hours on Saturday, according to a US official travelling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out