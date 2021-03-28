Home / World News / 'Made in India' Covid vaccines reach Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel
world news

'Made in India' Covid vaccines reach Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel

In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST
"Ensuring safer Peacekeeping. Made in India vaccines land in Denmark for @UNPeacekeeping personnel," Jaishankar tweeted.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

A flight carrying a consignment of Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines landed in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed.

"Ensuring safer Peacekeeping. Made in India vaccines land in Denmark for @UNPeacekeeping personnel," Jaishankar tweeted.

In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius, and Myanmar on Friday.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' program.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus denmark
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP