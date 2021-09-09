Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Made tactical withdrawal’: NRF leader says 60% of Panjshir still under control
world news

‘Made tactical withdrawal’: NRF leader says 60% of Panjshir still under control

National resistance force (NRF) leader Ali Nazary said that the topography of Panjshir valley is very complex, which doesn't allow an invader to take over the entire area. Meanwhile, an official of ousted Afghan government said Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh are still in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:28 AM IST
A Taliban fighter stands near a building in Panjshir province, northeastern of Afghanistan, on Wednesday.(AP Photo)

The National Force (NRF), which is taking on the Taliban in Panjshir, has refuted claims that they have lost the province. NRF leader Ali Nazary said in an interview that 60 per cent of Panjshir is still under the NRF control.

Nazary also told CNN that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties.

"The current situation in Pajshir is a hit more complex than what is being reported. The Taliban haven't taken the province, they have only taken the main road and the provincial centre is located near the main road. So this is why they were able to hoist their flag," Nazary said on CNN Connect.

He further said that the topography of Panjshir valley is very complex, which doesn't allow an invader to take over the entire area, adding that it has many sub-valleys. "60 to 65% of these sub-valleys and strategic positions are under our control."

Nazary said the NRF forces made a "tactical withdrawal" from the main road and will soon return.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, ousted Afghan government's ambassador to Tajikistan has said that Panjshiri leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan.

"Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh have not fled to Tajikistan. The news that Ahmad Massoud has left Panjshir is not true; he is inside Afghanistan," Zahir Aghbar said at a press conference.

Aghbar added that he is in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

The Taliban swept to power last month and the militant group has said they have captured the Panjshir valley, a last holdout province, though the resistance has not conceded defeat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panjshir taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Apart from Delta, which other coronavirus variants are on the radar?

India asks Canada to ensure safety of its nationals after murder of student

Can the Taliban govern Afghanistan?

Canada polls debate: Rivals target Justin Trudeau over Afghanistan policy
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP