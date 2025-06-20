Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Madurai-bound private flight returns after mid-air snag, say officials

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 11:28 AM IST

The Indigo plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely and all the passengers were deplaned

A Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials said.

Pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai(Representational Image)
Pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai(Representational Image)

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said. The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned, they added.

Also read: Flight cancellations at Air India continue in aftermath of Ahmedabad crash

There was no immediate response from Indigo on the matter.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Madurai-bound private flight returns after mid-air snag, say officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On