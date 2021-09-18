Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Los Angeles, no injuries reported
world news

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Los Angeles, no injuries reported

AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The earthquake was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported. (Reuters/Representative Photo)

A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren't any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly after 7:58pm and was centered near Carson, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of downtown LA, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Its depth was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported.

Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area. It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance, and Beverly Hills.

No problems were reported at an oil refinery in Carson.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake emergency mode, sending vehicles and helicopters to patrol its 470 square miles (1,217-square-kilometer) area but said it didn't receive any reports of “significant damage or injury," according to a department statement.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told KCBS-TV that the quake “doesn't look abnormal at all."

“This size happens on average somewhere in Southern California every couple of months,” she said. “When it happens to be in the middle of the Los Angeles basin then a lot more people feel it and it becomes bigger news.”

