Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Mindanao in Philippines region

Reuters
Aug 09, 2023 07:09 AM IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday.

The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.3 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

