Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes remote Japanese island, 1000+ tremors in 2 weeks

Reuters |
Jul 03, 2025 01:18 PM IST

More than 1,000 tremors with a seismic intensity of 1 or above on the Japanese scale have been detected around the island chain between June 21 and July 3

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit a remote island in southwestern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake hit at a depth of 20 km (12 miles), giving it a seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale.(Representational)
The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture nearly 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 20 km (12 miles), giving it a seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale on Akuseki Island, the agency said. Akuseki has a population of 89.

The intensity is classified as a level that makes it "difficult to remain standing", according to the agency.

More than 1,000 tremors with a seismic intensity of 1 or above on the Japanese scale have been detected around the island chain between June 21 and July 3, the agency said.

