Home / World News / Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Earthquake Gulf Of California: The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.

Earthquake Gulf Of California: The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.
Earthquake Gulf Of California: The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.
Reuters |

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out