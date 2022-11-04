Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Earthquake Gulf Of California: The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.
Reuters |
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics