Home / World News / Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Graphic via the department of science and technology at the Philippine institute of volcanology and seismology. (Twitter)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. The strong quake hit 258 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the city of Manado in North Sulawesi at a depth of 68 kilometers.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

A powerful quake shook the island of Lombok in 2018 and several more tremors followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

Topics
indonesia earthquake tsunami threat richter scale
