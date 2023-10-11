Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.
