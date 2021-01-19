Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Argentina, Chile
A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile late Monday, shaking people in parts of both countries. There were no early reports of injuries as some power outages were reported in the quake area.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4. Its epicenter was 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometers (nearly nine miles).
The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about a quarter hour later and then several other strong aftershocks, the USGS said.
Argentine media said there were reports of damage to some buildings in the Pocito area and at least one road being disrupted, but there were indications of injuries. Electricity also failed in spots and some goods were shaken from supermarket shelves, the reports aid..
Strong movement was felt in Chile's capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the area hit by the quake. Chilean officials said there were no damage reported in that nation.
