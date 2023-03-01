Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Kimbe, Papua New Guinea

Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.

Reuters |

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kimbe region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

