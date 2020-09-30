e-paper
Home / World News / Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris

Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris

Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Paris
A general view of Paris city.
A general view of Paris city. (Reuters file photo)
         

The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesday, the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

The shockwave rattled windows, made birds fly up and was heard in every part of the city, leading to a surge in phone calls to police.

It was not immediately clear why a fighter plane was flying over Paris. A defence ministry spokesman confirmed it was a sonic boom but did not immediately offer further comment.

The police urged people not to call emergency services.

Paris has been tense since a knife attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Friday.

