Major Canadian municipality passes anti-Hindu hate motion

Toronto: One of Canada’s largest municipalities has formally passed a motion recognising anti-Hindu hate. Fireworks marked the celebration of Diwali at the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga, Canada last month. (Credit: Hindu Heritage Centre)

The motion was passed unanimously on Wednesday by the City Council of Mississauga, the seventh largest municipality in the country and part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The motion referred to reports of incidents of anti-Hindu hate across Canada and in the city and noted these included but were not limited to “vandalism of temples in Mississauga, targeted misinformation and online harassment about local Hindu events and harassment of Hindu students in local schools” thus “creating anxiety and fear among Hindu residents”.

The motion stated that the city had “consistently taken a stand against racism, anti-semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and discrimination” and “it is equally important to recognize and denounce anti-Hindu hate”.

The resolution said the city “formally condemns anti-Hindu hate in all its forms, including verbal, physical, digital, or institutional acts of discrimination directed at Hindu individuals, organizations, or places of worship”.

The motion was moved by councillor Dipika Damerla and seconded by her colleague Joe Horneck. Damerla told the council the city had already recognised anti-semitism and Islamophobia. “This isn’t about setting a new precedent — it’s about applying the same principle of fairness. There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it — and that’s how change begins.”

“Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities, and it’s our duty as a city to make sure every resident feels safe and respected,” Mayor Carolyn Parrish said.

Among those making submissions in this regard was the Canadian chapter of Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). Its president Rishabh Sarswat said, “This is a powerful message from one of Canada’s largest cities — that Hinduphobia has no place in our country.”

“With their action, the Mississauga City Council has offered a public assurance to its residents and we deeply appreciate their leadership in reaffirming our community’s right to safety, dignity, and equal protection,” he added. CoHNA Canada had earlier worked with the municipality of Wainwright in Alberta, which last month became the first Canadian government at any level to formally recognise Hinduphobia.

A submission was also made by Canadian Hindus For Harmony. Its director Vijay Jain said such recognition of anti-Hindu hate was “the first step towards addressing” the issue. “We hope now the city will spend resources in educating communities to address systemic anti-Hindu hate , and shame those who indulge in anti-Hindu activities,” he added.

The advocacy group Canadian Organization For Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE) described the development as a “victory for the whole community”. It called upon local police to “take acts of hate against Hindus more seriously and begin to collect better data on such hate incidents”.

In a statement, the Hindu Canadian Foundation said, “This marks a significant step forward in acknowledging the lived experiences of Hindu Canadians and affirming our right to safety, dignity, and cultural respect.”