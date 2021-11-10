Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel laureate, gets married in Birmingham
world news

Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel laureate, gets married in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai sot to international fame for standing up to Taliban who were opposed to education of girls. She survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012. In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Malala Yousafzai shared the photos of her nikah ceremony on Twitter.(Twitter/@Malala)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 07:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced that she is now a married woman. The 24-year-old posted the pictures of her nikah ceremony on her Twitter handle on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in the city of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai said in her tweet.

RELATED STORIES

Yousafzai gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Many social media users have identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's high performance centre, from the city of Lahore.

The campaigner for girls' education gained international attention for her personal courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. She even stood against the Taliban, who were opposed to girls attending schools.

In 2012, she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for campaigning against its attempts to deny women education.

In 2014, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate at age 17. In 2018, she launched Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. She graduated from Oxford University in June last year with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malala yousafzai taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nasa pushes back timeframe for next human moon landing to 2025

Nasa's delayed SpaceX Crew-3 mission set for liftoff, will replace ISS crew

Won’t revise official climate pledge till financing clear, says Indian delegate

16 UN national staff detained in Ethiopia, six others released
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP