Home / World News / Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines
world news

Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines

The Southeast Asian country last month embarked on a nationwide vaccination programme, targeting to inoculate 80% of its 32 million people by February 2022.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)

Malaysia will buy additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the total secured to 32 million, enough to cover half of its population, the country's science minister said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country last month embarked on a nationwide vaccination programme, targeting to inoculate 80% of its 32 million people by February 2022.

"All of the Pfizer vaccines secured so far are expected to be delivered by this year," science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at a virtual news conference.

Malaysia is also considering dropping negotiations to procure a single-dose vaccine from US pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson, in favour of a deal with Chinese company CanSino Biologics, which also requires only one dose, Khairy said.

"This is a better option for us compared to Johnson & Johnson, where supplies are expected to arrive only in the fourth quarter of the year," he said.

The government said last month it had secured 66.7 million vaccine doses, more than enough to cover its population.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic

China tells Biden to reverse 'dangerous practice' on Taiwan

UKPNP Chairman says part of J-K illegally held by Pakistan since 1947

'Realised soon royal family wouldn't protect me,' says Meghan Markle

In addition to the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech, Malaysia has also reached supply agreement with Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L>, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, and China's Sinovac Biotech and CanSino.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus malaysia
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP