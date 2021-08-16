Malaysia's cabinet-led by PM Yassin has resigned, says science minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Muhyiddin was seen entering the national palace earlier on Monday amid reports he will quit after months of political turmoil that resulted in him losing his majority.
Reuters
AUG 16, 2021
Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves from a car while entering the National Palace to meet with the King in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)

Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post on Monday.

