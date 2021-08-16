Malaysia's cabinet-led by PM Yassin has resigned, says science minister
Muhyiddin was seen entering the national palace earlier on Monday amid reports he will quit after months of political turmoil that resulted in him losing his majority.
Reuters |
Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post on Monday.
