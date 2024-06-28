Maldives minister arrested for performing ‘black magic’ on President Muizzu: Report

Maldives environment minister Fathima Shamnaz Ali Saleem was arrested for allegedly performing ‘black magic’ on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday. President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu

According to reports, along with Shamnaz, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President’s Office, and two others have also been arrested on charges of using witchcraft, reportedly to get closer to Muizzu.

The incident came to light on June 23, following which the four accused were remanded in custody for seven days. On Wednesday, Shamnaz was suspended as the state minister at the ministry of environment, reported local media house Sun.

The chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan, said that the investigation is underway.

Shamnaz, who was listed on the Maldives Environment Ministry's website as a political appointee, is no longer on the list. Her name has been moved to the list of ‘former’ political appointees.

Previously, she served as a member of the Male City Council with Muizzu - back when he was serving as the city's mayor.

On the other hand, her ex-husband, Rameez, was known to be a close aide of Muizzu. However, local media said he had been absent from public view for the past five months.

Meanwhile, neither the Maldives government nor the President's office have made any official statements on the case yet.