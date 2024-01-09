Maldives politician, who mocked PM Modi, wishes S Jaishankar on birthday

Maldives politician Zahid Rameez, who faced online backlash over his derogatory comments against India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recennt visit to Lakshadweep, wished external affairs minister S Jaishankar on his birthday on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (PTI)

“Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors,” Zahid Rameez wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rameez was responding to a post where Jaishankar thanked PM Modi for his birthday wishes. Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Union Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji. His dedication and contributions in shaping India’s foreign policy have been exemplary. May this year bring more success and good health as he continues to serve our nation with dedication.”

Jaishankar responded, “Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi for your kind birthday wishes. Your vision is a constant inspiration as we work towards our nation’s growth and development.”

The row erupted last weekend after Maldivian politicians, including Rameez who is a leader of the Progressive Party of Maldives and deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna, reacted to posts on social media describing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination that rivals the Maldives following Modi’s recent visit to the islands.

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended at least three ministers who made derogatory comments on social media against India and its leadership even as it distanced itself from the remarks and urged officials not to do anything that affects ties with international partners.

Rameez boasted of the great services for tourists in Maldives and took a jibe at Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep. He called out the idea of competing with Maldives' tourism. In a racist rant, Rameez went on to question the cleanliness in Lakshadweep and ridiculed the standard of hotel rooms.

Rameez said on X, “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall.”