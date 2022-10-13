Home / World News / Male guardians no longer required with female pilgrims during Hajj: Report

Male guardians no longer required with female pilgrims during Hajj: Report

world news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022

Security has been extended across the Kingdom, as well as in all modes of transportation and at ports, providing women with complete safety.

Muslim worshippers and pilgrims (white) pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.(AFP)
Muslim worshippers and pilgrims (white) pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.(AFP)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Female pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will no longer require to bring a male guardian or "mahram" with them to do Hajj or Umrah in the Islamic country. "It is now acceptable for a woman to perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, accompanied by “trustworthy women or secure company to perform Hajj or Umrah”, Hajj and Umrah Services Adviser Ahmed Saleh Halabi was quoted by ARAB NEWS as saying.

“Allowing women to perform Umrah without the company of a male relative simplifies their lives. They already face several hurdles and live in tough socioeconomic situations. This may make it harder to find a mahram or make Umrah more expensive while they are keen to perform Umrah”, Ibrahim Hussein, a former adviser to the minister of Hajj said.

The minister's remarks during a news conference held at the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo put an end to the debate over whether or not a mahram is necessary to accompany a woman.

Security has been extended across the Kingdom, as well as in all modes of transportation and at ports, providing women with complete safety. Furthermore, a strong infrastructure, including an anti-harassment framework, has been implemented in legislation, the report further said.

“There are deterrent punishments for anyone thinking about breaching the law. Furthermore, security cameras are required in critical sites like as airports, border crossing ports, the Grand Mosque, the Prophet's Mosque, and others. As a result, a woman is protected, especially when she is in the company of other women”, the former adviser", Hussein said.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

