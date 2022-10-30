Home / World News / Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

world news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 06:46 PM IST

A man threw petrol bombs with fireworks at a migrant processing centre in the southern English port of Dover.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. (Representational Image)(Reuters)
The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. (Representational Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

petrol bomb
