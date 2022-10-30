Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

Also Read |‘Huge relief’: Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.