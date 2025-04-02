Man pulled alive from rubble five days after 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake

Myanmar's military said the death toll from Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake reached 2,719 as of Tuesday morning and was expected to surpass 3,000
A man was pulled alive from the rubble of a Myanmar hotel on Wednesday, officials said, five days after a devastating earthquake hit the country, killing more than 2,700 people.
The 26-year-old was freed by a joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers from the ruins of the building in the capital Naypyidaw around 12:30 am (1800 GMT on Tuesday), the fire service and the country's ruling junta said.