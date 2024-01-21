Man stabs elderly parents to death in Brooklyn apartment, horrified neighbours describe him as a ‘weirdo’

A man brutally stabbed his elderly parents to death in a Brooklyn apartment on Saturday night, January 20, according to police. Police came across the crime scene after responding to a 911 call at 1158 45th St. in Borough Park around 5:20 pm. They found a man and a woman, both aged 75, with several stab wounds on their bodies. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The couple was taken to Maimonides Hospital where they were both pronounced dead. The suspect, after killing his parents, reportedly barricaded himself in the apartment. He was taken into custody shortly after the initial call.

The suspect, a bald man with a beard who wears glasses, has not been named. A crowd watched as he was loaded into an ambulance after being strapped into a stretcher.

According to a neighbour, a resident who heard noises coming from the apartment called Hatzolah, the Jewish volunteer emergency service. “He’s a disturbed guy. He’s awkward. He’s also very quiet and to himself. He’s had issues in his life,” a different neighbour said of the son, according to New York Post.

The man lived with his parents, who neighbours said were good people. “His parents are very nice people. Quiet people, to themselves,” he said. “He’s such a nice man, the father. Such a quiet man.”

Borough Park resident Shlomo Antin said the son was a “weirdo” but that his deceased father was loved in the community. “We all knew the son is weird,” Antin said.

“He was sometimes depressed, sometimes high … he was kind of [a] weirdo,” he added. He said the son should have been sent to “some kind of facility” to be treated for mental health.

Antin described the father as “a special person,” adding that he often fed hungry people in the neighbourhood. He would also invite them to his house for food. “He was from a different generation,” he added. “There were so many people who knew him.”