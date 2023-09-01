Manhunt issued in Pennsylvania after convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escapes prison

Brazilian national Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester Count prison in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, September 1, 2023.

As of now, a reward of $10,000 has been offered to anyone who shares information with the police about the escaped murderer.

A massive manhunt has been issued for the 34-year-old inmate who had been sentenced to life in prison, a week ago for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two small children.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Howard Holland, the prison's acting warden, shared no details of the escape, just informing that an investigation was under procedure.

Danelo was last seen walking along a road in Pocopson Township, about an hour after his escape from the prison.

Residents of a six-mile radius were notified of the murderer's escape and warned to be cautious of suspicious strangers.

“If you see him, do not approach him. We're asking you to please contact 911,” said Deb Ryan, district attorney from Chester County.

“He is considered extremely dangerous,” he added.

Law enforcement agencies have deployed dogs, drones and helicopters in order to find the convicted culprit as soon as possible.

According to the authorities, Danelo stabbed his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao 38 times in April 2021, leading to her death. He carried out the murder in front of her two children, who were four and seven at the time.

The police arrested him hours later after he fled to Virginia.

Danelo, previously a gang member, is also wanted in Brazil for the murder of a man who owed him money in 2017.

