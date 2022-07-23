Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
- Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man's left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven.
Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”
The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.
Michael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack.
“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.
According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.
The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn't confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.
Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.
-
'Heat kills': 1,700 dead in Spain, Portugal this year, says WHO | 5 points
Europe is facing an unprecedented heatwave, which could - according to some experts - be only a prelude to what could get worse in the coming years. “Climate change is not new. Its consequences, however, are mounting season after season, year after year, with disastrous outcomes,” WHO regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, said in a statement. Here are five points on the Europe heatwave: 1.
-
Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms improved after Paxlovid, says doctor
President Joe Biden's symptoms from Covid-19 improved overnight after his first full day on the Pfizer Inc. drug Paxlovid, his doctor said. Biden had an elevated temperature Wednesday night, of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, that “responded favorably” after he took acetaminophen, O'Connor added. Biden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, reporting mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough, and fatigue.
-
World food crisis expected to ease as Russia, Ukraine sign deals with UN, Turkey
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey clearing the way for key grain exports to world markets amid the conflict, Reuters reported. The United Nations said it expects the deal to resume Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of five million tonnes a month. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
In $ 1.6 million wine heist, duo caught after 9-month search: Report
Detectives on the lookout for a pair of "skilled thieves" - suspected of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth more than €1.6 million (£1.4 million) from a Spanish restaurant in October last year - have apprehended two persons following a nine-month international police investigation that concluded in Croatia. The robbery was well organised, with the burglars visiting the restaurant three times to prepare for the raid, officials said.
-
India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years
India has extended eight lines of credit worth $1.85 billion to Sri Lanka over the past 10 years to boost development in sectors such as railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilisers, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. In January, India extended a $400-million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation framework and deferred successive payments to the Asian Clearing Union settlements till July 6.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics