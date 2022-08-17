Home / World News / At least 20 killed as massive explosion hits Kabul mosque: Reports

At least 20 killed as massive explosion hits Kabul mosque: Reports

world news
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 11:23 PM IST
One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.
The explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Kabul.(File picture)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Al Jazeera quoting an unidentified official reported that at least 20 people were killed in the explosion.

The powerful explosion shattered windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

"A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet," Reuters quoted Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran as saying.

Zadran the blast took place in PD 17 of Kabul. Security forces have arrived in the area, reported ToloNews.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, the source added. Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were ongoing.

Other officials in the Taliban government did not reply to multiple requests to confirm the number of casualties.

(With inputs from Reuters)

