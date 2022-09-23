Many Russians flee to avoid Putin's military call-up for Ukraine war: 5 points

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In photos and videos widely shared on social media, Russians could be seen fleeing Vladimir Putin's military call-up.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russians could be seen fleeing the military call-up.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilisation which put Russia's biggest conscription drive since World War Two into motion, many draft-age Russians rushed to leave the country on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin launched a mobilisation campaign for the seven-month-old war in Ukraine as Moscow's February invasion suffered major setbacks in the past two weeks.

In photos and videos widely shared on social media, Russians could be seen fleeing the military call-up. Here are 5 points on the story:

1. Prices for air tickets from Moscow soared above $5,000 for one-way flights as most sold out for coming days.

2. Traffic also surged at border crossings with Finland and Georgia, Reuters reported.

3. Anti-war protests spread in 38 Russian cities with more than 1,300 people arrested.

4. The detainees from the protest had been ordered to report to enlistment offices, media reports said.

5. Russia said reports of a mass exodus were exaggerated.

