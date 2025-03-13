Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister on Friday

Toronto: Former central banker Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister of Friday by the country’s Governor General Mary Simon. Mark Carney, Canada's incoming prime minister, speaks at an ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel facility in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

The announcement of the swearing-in ceremony was made by her office on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will submit his resignation prior to his successor assuming charge at a time when Canada faces mounting challenges from the United States over tariffs.

According to Canadian media reports, Carney may retain current ministers engaged in the tariff negotiations in his inaugural Cabinet. Among those likely to stay are Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Indo-Canadian Anita Anand, who has emerged among the confidants of Carney, is also likely to retain her portfolios of Internal Trade and Transportation. Anand, in fact, accompanied Carney during his visit to the steel plant.

However, Carney may seek an early mandate on the grounds that a strong government is required in Ottawa in order to counter the threats from the Administration of US President Donald Trump. That could mean he calls for snap elections next week, so that the next government can be formed towards the end of April or early May. Federal elections are otherwise scheduled for October this year.

He is unlikely to face Parliament since the House of Commons will only meet again on March 24 after it was prorogued on January 6 after Trudeau announced his intent to resign after his successor was selected by the ruling Liberal Party. That process was completed on Sunday with Carney winning the leadership race in a landslide, garnering nearly 86 per cent of the ballots cast by registered party members.

Speaking at a ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant, in Hamilton, Ontario, on Wednesday, Carney said, “I’m ready to sit down with President Trump at the appropriate time, under a position where there’s respect for Canadian sovereignty, and we’re working for a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade.”

The choice of venue was symbolic since the US has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada as of Wednesday. In retaliation, Canada announced tariffs on CA$ 29.8 billion worth of US imports, which will go into effect on Thursday.

“The unjustified U.S. tariffs hurt Canadian workers. We’re rightly retaliating — and every dollar from our tariffs will support our workers,” the PM-designate later posted on X.

His engagements included a meeting with the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, who is heading to Washington on Thursday for discussions on the tariffs.

As he prepares to assume office, Carney has also met this week with Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme, Chief of Defence Staff General Carignan and Fentanyl Czar Kevin Brosseau.

The state broadcaster CBC News reported that Trudeau’s “staff have been emptying out their offices”.

Carney met with Trudeau on Monday.

After exiting that meeting, he said, “We discussed the most important issues for our country. Obviously, including Canada and US relations, issues of national security and yes, the transition between the Prime Minister and myself.”

“That transition will be seamless and it will be quick,” he added.