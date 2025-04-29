Mark Carney's 1st reaction after Canada election win: ‘Trump trying to break us’

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney on Tuesday in his victory speech hit out at Donald Trump, accusing the United States president of “trying to break” his country. US President Donald Trump and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney(AFP/Reuters)

After his Liberal Party won the Canadian snap general elections, Carney said,"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons."

“As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney said. “These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never — that will never, ever happen. But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed,” AP quoted Carney as saying.

Carney will retain the power in Canada, but it is unclear whether he would be able to secure a majority in the House.

In his victory speech, Carney stressed the importance of Canadian unity in the face of the threats coming from Washington.

He also reiterated a belief he shared while campaigning: that the mutually beneficial system Canada and the U.S. had shared since World War II had ended.

ALSO READ: Mark Carney headed for another term as Canada PM, but may form minority government

After 11 p.m. Eastern Time in Canada, Carney-led Liberals were on track to garner 163 seats, with the Conservatives close behind at 146.

Trump renewed annexation threat on voting day

As voting began across Canada on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his threat of annexing the country as America’s 51st state.

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

(With AP inputs)